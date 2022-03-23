Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,385 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. 103,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,333. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.