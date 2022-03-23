-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NGM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,792. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.