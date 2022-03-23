-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 154.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

NGM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 4,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,792. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

