Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.90 million and the highest is $161.88 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $97.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $698.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $704.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $915.01 million, with estimates ranging from $874.60 million to $972.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift4 Payments.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 35,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $1,739,648.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after buying an additional 837,389 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after buying an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.30. 13,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,874. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.84. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.