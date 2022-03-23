Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $233.81. 7,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,938. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $1,900,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.