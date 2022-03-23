$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,267. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $119,067.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $1,230,347 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

