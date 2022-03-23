Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

IRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

