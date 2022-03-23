Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $169.81 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $169.81 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.63 or 0.00434141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00101371 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00108095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

