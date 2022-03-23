American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.35 million.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 86,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Public Education by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

