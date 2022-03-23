SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,242 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of Fluidigm worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDM. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fluidigm by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.81. 22,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,994. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a market cap of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

