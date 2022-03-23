Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Shares of Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.64. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)
