Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,145,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $16.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.64. 37,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,335. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.63 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $565.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

