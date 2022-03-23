Pulse Beverage (OTCMKTS:PLSB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Pulse Beverage Co. (OTCMKTS:PLSB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Pulse Beverage shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,590,000 shares trading hands.

About Pulse Beverage (OTCMKTS:PLSB)

The Pulse Beverage Corporation produces, markets, sells, and distributes beverages in North America. It offers lemonade, limeade, and coconut water products under the Natural Cabana brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct store delivery and direct to retail channel. The company was formerly known as Darlington Mines Ltd.

