ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 3,250,271 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14.
About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
