ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.70. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 3,250,271 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,224 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 604,684 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

