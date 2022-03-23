Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.61. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 61,531 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.