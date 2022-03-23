Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.69

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.61. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 61,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.