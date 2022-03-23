Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.20 and traded as high as C$16.68. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 784,954 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares began coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.84.

The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.55.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

