SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $105,898.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $228,154.98 and $105,898.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.02 or 0.07002250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.54 or 0.99969314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

