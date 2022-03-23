Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $345.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.60 million to $376.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 47,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.34. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.