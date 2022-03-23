Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will post sales of $113.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $94.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

IMXI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

