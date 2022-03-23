SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 658 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 447.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $660,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,129. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.28.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

