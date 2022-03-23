Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

TCN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 28,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.03.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

