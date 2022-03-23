SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

