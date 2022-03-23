Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.30

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.30 and traded as high as C$97.74. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$96.74, with a volume of 89,798 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$108.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

