SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $6.38. SL Industries shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,016,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get SL Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SL Industries in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Industries in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI)

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.