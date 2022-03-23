SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $6.38. SL Industries shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,016,912 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33.
About SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI)
SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.
