Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.70

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.70 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.24). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.26), with a volume of 119,792 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £108.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

