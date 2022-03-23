Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.51

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.51 and traded as low as $40.86. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 61,344 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.74.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.05% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

