TROY (TROY) 1-Day Volume Hits $12.49 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. TROY has a total market cap of $78.28 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.02 or 0.07002250 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,159.54 or 0.99969314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

TROY Profile

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

