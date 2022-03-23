VeriCoin Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $264,008.38 and $5.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,168.34 or 0.99990183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014913 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,778,920 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.