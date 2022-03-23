MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 26,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,375. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

