$195.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) to post $195.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $832.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 4,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,926. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.72. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

