SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.46. The company had a trading volume of 213,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.76 and a 200 day moving average of $414.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

