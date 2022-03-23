Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,586. The stock has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

