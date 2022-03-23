WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) recently:

3/7/2022 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2022 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

3/4/2022 – WhiteHorse Finance had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $16.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – WhiteHorse Finance was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.50.

3/2/2022 – WhiteHorse Finance had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,710. The company has a market capitalization of $353.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

