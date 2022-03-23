Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,345 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.29. 43,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,769. The company has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

