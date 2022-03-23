Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,140 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,019. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

