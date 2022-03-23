Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.55. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 60,182 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

