Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $10.30. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 154,941 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

