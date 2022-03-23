Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.78

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.78 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 270.75 ($3.56). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.59), with a volume of 7,036,131 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.34) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.52) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.62).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £3,169.38 ($4,172.43). Also, insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($266,636.33). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,671 shares of company stock worth $773,976.

About Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

