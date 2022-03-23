Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $42,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $874,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock valued at $74,305,104. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

TSLA stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $990.48. 1,476,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $892.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $939.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

