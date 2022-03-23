Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.96.
Premier Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:PG)
