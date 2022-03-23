Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Crocs posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $183.88.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.96 per share, for a total transaction of $748,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

