JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 4,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

The stock has a market cap of $528.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

