-$0.14 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

CRVS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,385. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 25,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,160 shares of company stock worth $98,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $68,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $16,589,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $18,147,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.