Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. 941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.39. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.44 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

