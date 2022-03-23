Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASAN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 159,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $14,470,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,855,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and have sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

