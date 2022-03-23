Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 2.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.80. 64,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,928. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

