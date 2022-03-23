The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $92.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,370,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,309. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.