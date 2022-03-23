The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $151.53. 113,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

