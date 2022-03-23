Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $212.58 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $212.58 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.78 or 0.07023491 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.00 or 0.99904176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044196 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,869,889 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

