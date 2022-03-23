EpiK Protocol (EPK) Price Hits $0.0687 on Exchanges

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $985,673.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.78 or 0.07023491 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.00 or 0.99904176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044196 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

