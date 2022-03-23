Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $97,263.00

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $97,263.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for $0.0798 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.78 or 0.07023491 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.00 or 0.99904176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044196 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

